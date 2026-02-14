International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, December 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of -60.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $59.14 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,166 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $13,552,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $11,939,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 347.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 85,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 66,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,884,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $804,753,000 after purchasing an additional 381,593 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Flavors & Fragrances this week:

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

