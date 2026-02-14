Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and traded as low as $3.24. Interlink Electronics shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 9,187 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LINK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Interlink Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Interlink Electronics

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.00.

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Interlink Electronics had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $510,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Interlink Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interlink Electronics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Interlink Electronics by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 18,962 shares during the period.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interlink Electronics, Inc is a California-based company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of human interface technologies. The company’s core focus is on force-sensing and touch-sensitive solutions that enable intuitive control and feedback in electronic devices. Interlink holds proprietary intellectual property in the field of force-sensing resistors (FSRs) and related sensor technologies, giving it a distinct position in the market for tactile input components.

Interlink’s product portfolio includes thin-film force-sensing resistors, membrane keypads, touchpads and programmable touch-feedback modules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.