Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) CFO Sells $1,128,096.00 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shawn Vadala also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,025 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,452.00, for a total value of $1,488,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.00, for a total value of $1,511,000.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.3%

MTD stock opened at $1,362.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,416.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,363.09. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $946.69 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 542.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 90 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 17,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,435.42.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

