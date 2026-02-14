Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells $236,877.81 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Equity Residential Price Performance
NYSE:EQR opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Equity Residential Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,674,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,922,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,103,000 after buying an additional 688,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,258,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,412,000 after buying an additional 114,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.
About Equity Residential
Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.
The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.
