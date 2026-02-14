Insider Selling: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) EVP Sells $236,877.81 in Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $236,877.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,536.20. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:EQR opened at $63.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.62. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $781.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 36.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6925 per share. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,728,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,354 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,674,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,922,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,103,000 after buying an additional 688,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,258,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,412,000 after buying an additional 114,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.68.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

