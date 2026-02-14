Insider Selling: Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Major Shareholder Sells $718,581.24 in Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 47,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $718,581.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,351,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,241,288.67. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bayview Legacy, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 10th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,756 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $41,422.68.

On Thursday, January 15th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 17,884 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $319,050.56.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 2,116 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $37,643.64.

On Thursday, January 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 50,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $829,000.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 70,000 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,239,700.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,024,800.00.

On Thursday, December 4th, Bayview Legacy, Llc sold 40,000 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $658,400.00.

Arteris stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $19.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $638.60 million, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Arteris ( NASDAQ:AIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westerly Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arteris by 109.6% during the third quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arteris by 872.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 737,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,428,000 after acquiring an additional 661,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arteris by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,696,000 after acquiring an additional 598,840 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arteris by 725.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 621,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 546,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arteris to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above‑consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY‑2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More.

Q4 2025 results beat expectations: EPS of ($0.05) topped estimates and revenue of $20.14M beat consensus; management issued above‑consensus revenue guidance for Q1 and FY‑2026 — a clear fundamental positive supporting upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network‑on‑chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer‑term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More.

Commercial traction: Arteris reported its network‑on‑chip technology has shipped in over 4 billion devices, a credibility milestone that supports longer‑term revenue expansion in AI and edge markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract‑value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More.

Strategic moves: Management outlined a >$100M contract‑value target for 2026 and strengthened chip security capability via the Cycuity acquisition — both bolster the company’s addressable market and product offering. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench‑marked upside versus the current price.

Analyst/institutional support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a Buy and $20 PT; several funds increased or initiated positions recently, which provides bench‑marked upside versus the current price. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read‑throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More.

Earnings materials and call transcripts are available for deeper read‑throughs — these will be sources of further guidance detail and management color that could move shares. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short‑squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures.

Short‑interest data in feeds is inconsistent (entries showing 0/NaN vs earlier reported short positions), so short‑squeeze risk is unclear until exchanges reconcile figures. Negative Sentiment: Large insider/major‑holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More.

Large insider/major‑holder selling: CEO K. Charles Janac (and major holder Bayview Legacy, LLC) sold sizeable blocks in recent days (47,244 shares on Feb 9 plus additional sales), creating added supply and pressuring sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Mixed research view: some shops (Weiss) remain negative; consensus is a Hold with a $17.50 average target — divergent analyst views can increase short‑term volatility.

Arteris, Inc is a fabless semiconductor intellectual property (IP) company specializing in on-chip interconnect solutions and system IP for advanced integrated circuits. The company’s core products include its FlexNoC network-on-chip (NoC) fabrics, Ncore cache coherent interconnect IP, and CodaCache memory subsystem IP. These technologies enable semiconductor and systems companies to design scalable, energy-efficient chips for applications ranging from automotive and artificial intelligence (AI) to 5G communications and high-performance computing.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Arteris serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and Asia.

