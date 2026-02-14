Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Trading Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.3630 and last traded at $0.4115. 18,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 45,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4185.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Ilika plc is a UK‐based technology company founded in 2004 as a spin‐out from the University of Southampton. The company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of solid‐state battery technology, aiming to deliver safer, more robust energy storage solutions compared with conventional lithium‐ion chemistries. Headquartered in Southampton with a manufacturing and scale‐up facility at the Materials Innovation Factory in Cheshire, Ilika applies thin‐film processing techniques to create wafer‐level batteries designed for integration into miniature devices.

At the core of Ilika’s product portfolio is the Stereax range of all‐solid‐state micro‐batteries.

