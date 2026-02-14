Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.8 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.090-1.110 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial set a $258.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday. Finally, iA Financial set a $240.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.72.

HWM stock opened at $250.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.94. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $105.04 and a fifty-two week high of $256.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a PE ratio of 67.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

