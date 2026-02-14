Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Short Interest Down 25.7% in January

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 352,146 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the January 15th total of 474,260 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 622,424 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himalaya Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSHP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Himalaya Shipping by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Himalaya Shipping by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Himalaya Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himalaya Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himalaya Shipping Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of HSHP opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Himalaya Shipping has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Himalaya Shipping Cuts Dividend

Himalaya Shipping ( NYSE:HSHP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.80 million. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himalaya Shipping in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Himalaya Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himalaya Shipping presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Himalaya Shipping

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

