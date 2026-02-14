Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Down 26.2% in January

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 59,893 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the January 15th total of 81,116 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100,566 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HFRO opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.22. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $6.83.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0385 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Company Profile
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to seek total return with an emphasis on current income. The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in a broad range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield corporate bonds, distressed debt and other special situation opportunities. In addition to its credit allocations, HFRO may also invest in equity securities, convertible instruments and derivative instruments to hedge risk or enhance yield.
Since commencing operations in 2006, Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has employed an opportunistic, value-oriented strategy to capitalize on market dislocations and mispriced assets.
