Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 389,735 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 590,107 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company's shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 41.6% during the second quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC now owns 920,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 270,157 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,126 shares during the last quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 1,882,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Global by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 19,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heritage Global stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,213. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Heritage Global Inc operates as a global advisory and disposition firm specializing in the valuation, sale and auction of surplus and idle assets. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Global Partners and Heritage Global Digital, the company delivers comprehensive end-to-end solutions, including asset appraisals, advisory services and multi-channel auction platforms. Its service offerings encompass industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, storage lockers and specialty assets, all designed to maximize recovery values for clients.

The company leverages both online and live in-person events to facilitate timely and transparent sales across diverse asset classes.

