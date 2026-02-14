Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial set a $19.75 price target on Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, December 15th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Hercules Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $15.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $133.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 63.80%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts expect that Hercules Capital will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 173.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 56,797 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 308.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 884,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after acquiring an additional 263,222 shares in the last quarter. Tred Avon Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Hercules Capital News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hercules Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 operational strength: originations rose sharply year‑over‑year and management described a strong quarter with record performance and rising investment income — factors that support future yield and portfolio growth. MSN: Q4 originations rise

Q4 operational strength: originations rose sharply year‑over‑year and management described a strong quarter with record performance and rising investment income — factors that support future yield and portfolio growth. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend/debt optionality highlighted: management is weighing a supplemental dividend and the use of new debt against current valuation — a potential shareholder return but with balance‑sheet implications; outcome will be a near‑term catalyst. Yahoo: Dividend and debt considerations

Dividend/debt optionality highlighted: management is weighing a supplemental dividend and the use of new debt against current valuation — a potential shareholder return but with balance‑sheet implications; outcome will be a near‑term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut targets: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target to $19 (still an outperform) and Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $17 while maintaining overweight — downward revisions reduce headline upside and likely pressured the stock. Benzinga: Analyst target cuts

Analysts cut targets: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered its price target to $19 (still an outperform) and Wells Fargo trimmed its target to $17 while maintaining overweight — downward revisions reduce headline upside and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Earnings nuance — EPS met estimates but revenue missed and expenses rose year‑over‑year; EPS of $0.48 matched consensus but revenue was $133.3M vs. $141.6M expected, and operating costs increased, which dented the headline print. Zacks: Q4 results

Earnings nuance — EPS met estimates but revenue missed and expenses rose year‑over‑year; EPS of $0.48 matched consensus but revenue was $133.3M vs. $141.6M expected, and operating costs increased, which dented the headline print. Negative Sentiment: High trading volume and near‑term uncertainty: the stock saw elevated volume on the print and mixed messages on capital allocation (dividend vs. debt), creating selling pressure until the board provides clearer guidance. MarketBeat: Earnings & materials

Hercules Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a specialty finance company organized as a business development company (BDC) that provides tailored debt financing solutions to high‐growth companies. Through its external management structure, Hercules Capital extends senior secured loans, subordinated debt and growth capital designed to support research and development, expansion initiatives and working capital needs. The firm primarily partners with venture capital and private equity sponsors to finance innovative enterprises across various developmental stages.

The company’s investment portfolio is concentrated in technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology sectors, reflecting its focus on industries with strong growth prospects and recurring capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.