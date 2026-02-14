Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $10.00. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 10,934 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a market cap of $79.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Hennessy Advisors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The firm’s product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.

