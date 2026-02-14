Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $10.00. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 10,934 shares changing hands.
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.52%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.31% of the company’s stock.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.
The firm's product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.
