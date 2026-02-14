Hennessy Advisors, Inc. $HNNA Stock Holdings Lifted by Truffle Hound Capital LLC

Truffle Hound Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Free Report) by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,726 shares during the quarter. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned 1.94% of Hennessy Advisors worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter worth about $190,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Hennessy Advisors by 72.2% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 73,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 9.8% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 75,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hennessy Advisors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HNNA stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market cap of $79.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.64.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.52%.The company had revenue of $8.32 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. This is an increase from Hennessy Advisors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an investment advisory firm specializing in the management of closed-end and open-end funds, as well as separate account strategies. Serving as the investment adviser to a family of publicly traded closed-end funds and a series of mutual funds, the company focuses on generating income and total return for its shareholders by deploying a range of equity and fixed-income strategies. Hennessy Advisors is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and operates under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

The firm’s product lineup includes multiple closed-end funds that invest in U.S.

