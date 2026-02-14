Head-To-Head Survey: Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) vs. TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW)

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) and TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Nanovibronix and TransEnterix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Nanovibronix
|$2.56 million
|1.20
|-$3.70 million
|($41.74)
|-0.07
|TransEnterix
|$8.53 million
|2.51
|-$154.20 million
|($4.22)
|-0.04
Profitability
This table compares Nanovibronix and TransEnterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Nanovibronix
|-275.12%
|-24.78%
|-19.24%
|TransEnterix
|-2,149.15%
|-83.74%
|-64.94%
Risk & Volatility
Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for Nanovibronix and TransEnterix, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Nanovibronix
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|TransEnterix
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Nanovibronix beats TransEnterix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Nanovibronix
NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.
About TransEnterix
TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.
