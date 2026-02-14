Head-To-Head Survey: Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED) vs. TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW)

Nanovibronix (NASDAQ:FEED – Get Free Report) and TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanovibronix and TransEnterix”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanovibronix $2.56 million 1.20 -$3.70 million ($41.74) -0.07 TransEnterix $8.53 million 2.51 -$154.20 million ($4.22) -0.04

Profitability

Nanovibronix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TransEnterix. Nanovibronix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransEnterix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Nanovibronix and TransEnterix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanovibronix -275.12% -24.78% -19.24% TransEnterix -2,149.15% -83.74% -64.94%

Risk & Volatility

Nanovibronix has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransEnterix has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nanovibronix and TransEnterix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanovibronix 1 0 0 0 1.00 TransEnterix 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of TransEnterix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Nanovibronix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of TransEnterix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nanovibronix beats TransEnterix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanovibronix

NanoVibronix Inc. is a medical device company that is focused on creating medical products utilizing its proprietary low-intensity, surface acoustic wave technology. … NanoVibronix’ catheter-based products include the UroShield™ and NG-Shield™ devices that are both CE mark certified.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc., a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe. It also develops SurgiBot System, a single-port system robotically enhanced laparoscopic surgical platform.. TransEnterix, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

