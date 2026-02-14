Group Gp Lp Column III Sells 4,056,573 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III sold 4,056,573 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $2,758,469.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,348,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,764.44. This trade represents a 63.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Group Gp Lp Column III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, February 10th, Group Gp Lp Column III sold 343,717 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $281,847.94.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 3.18. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,193,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the period. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 561.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,504,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,848 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Tenaya Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of gene therapy solutions for cardiovascular diseases. Leveraging a proprietary adeno‐associated virus (AAV) platform, the company aims to deliver durable, one‐time treatments for patients suffering from genetic cardiomyopathies and other inherited heart disorders. Its research programs center on optimizing vector design, delivery methods and manufacturing processes to enhance tissue specificity and minimize immune responses.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Carlos, California, Tenaya has built a diversified pipeline of product candidates targeting conditions such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy and other genetically driven forms of heart disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.