Gregory Summe Acquires 100,000 Shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,760,000. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $9.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. Avantor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 15th. Evercore set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Avantor and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Avantor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Avantor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Avantor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director buys 100,000 shares — Long‑time director Gregory Summe purchased 100,000 shares at roughly $9.40, increasing his stake by ~33%, which can be read as management confidence and provides some near‑term support.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo keeps an overweight rating (PT lowered to $14) — Analyst lowered the target from $16 to $14 but maintained an overweight stance, implying material upside from current levels and offering some buy-side rationale.

Neutral Sentiment: Q4 beat on adjusted EPS and revenue, but topline slipped year‑over‑over — Adjusted EPS of $0.22 beat consensus and revenue of $1.66B slightly topped estimates, yet sales declined y/y; mixed set that dampens enthusiasm despite the beat.

Neutral Sentiment: Company roll‑out plan detailed — Management presented a "revival" program (VWR relaunch, supply‑chain and e‑commerce initiatives) and slide deck — important for execution but unlikely to reverse near‑term headwinds immediately.

Negative Sentiment: FY2026 guidance misses consensus — Management set FY2026 EPS at $0.77–$0.83, below street expectations, which is the primary driver of the selloff as it signals continued margin and revenue pressure.

Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and margin concerns — Analysts and media highlighted margin compression and declining organic sales; headlines noted the shares plunged after the report.

Negative Sentiment: Heavy put option buying — Unusually large put volume (≈48k contracts) signals elevated bearish sentiment and hedging activity, increasing downside risk and volatility.

Negative Sentiment: GAAP profit swing to a net loss — The move to a 2025 GAAP net loss underscores near‑term execution risk despite adjusted profit metrics; investors will be watching execution on the recovery plan closely.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantor

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Avantor by 104.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 104,022 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $176,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Avantor by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 463,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Featured Stories

