Greenfields Petroleum (CVE:GNF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Greenfields Petroleum Co. (CVE:GNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.31. Greenfields Petroleum shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 3,600 shares traded.

Greenfields Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$651,600.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.30.

About Greenfields Petroleum

Greenfields Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development and production of proven oil and gas reserves primarily in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It holds interests in the Bahar project, which consists of the Bahar gas field, Gum Deniz oil field, and exploration area covering an area of approximately 76,500 acres of producing oil field and a gas field located in the shallow waters of the Caspian Sea. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

