Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 46,199 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter worth $45,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5,519.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CJS Securities raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Noble Financial lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In related news, SVP David Johanson sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $29,316.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 91,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,803.48. This represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Saltchuk agreed to acquire GLDD in an all-cash transaction (reported value around $1.2–$1.5B). The deal explains the recent sharp upward move as buyers price in the acquisition premium and certainty of a cash sale. Read More.

Saltchuk agreed to acquire GLDD in an all-cash transaction (reported value around $1.2–$1.5B). The deal explains the recent sharp upward move as buyers price in the acquisition premium and certainty of a cash sale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options trading was detected ahead of and around the deal announcement, signaling elevated speculative or hedge activity that can amplify intraday volatility. Read More.

Unusually large options trading was detected ahead of and around the deal announcement, signaling elevated speculative or hedge activity that can amplify intraday volatility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators note GLDD’s strong backlog and elevated dredging demand ahead of Q4 earnings, but potential margin pressure from dry-docking costs could temper organic upside if investors refocus on fundamentals. Read More.

Analysts and commentators note GLDD’s strong backlog and elevated dredging demand ahead of Q4 earnings, but potential margin pressure from dry-docking costs could temper organic upside if investors refocus on fundamentals. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in recent filings contain inconsistent data (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-position signals are unclear; treat short-interest metrics with caution until corrected filings are available.

Short-interest reports in recent filings contain inconsistent data (reports show 0 shares and NaN changes), so short-position signals are unclear; treat short-interest metrics with caution until corrected filings are available. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder rights firm launched an investigation into whether the board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale, creating potential legal/transaction risk and a drag on sentiment until the matter is resolved. Read More.

A shareholder rights firm launched an investigation into whether the board breached fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale, creating potential legal/transaction risk and a drag on sentiment until the matter is resolved. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Two brokerages downgraded GLDD (Texas Capital: strong-buy → hold; Noble Financial: outperform → market perform), which can weigh on near-term momentum and reduce buy-side conviction despite the takeover. Read More. • Read More.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ: GLDD) is a leading provider of dredging and maritime construction services in the United States. The company specializes in the excavation and removal of sediment from waterways, harbors, ports and coastal areas to maintain navigability and support commercial shipping. Its operations encompass both maintenance dredging—removing accumulated material to restore channel depth—and new work projects such as land reclamation and harbor deepening.

In addition to traditional dredging, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock offers a range of complementary marine construction services.

