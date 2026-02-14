Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD) COO Brian Aquilino Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Gold.com Inc. (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) COO Brian Aquilino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $595,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gold.com Stock Performance

Shares of Gold.com stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 129.68 and a beta of 0.41. Gold.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $66.70.

Gold.com (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Gold.com had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

Gold.com Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Gold.com’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on Gold.com in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold (c-)” rating on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Roth Mkm set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gold.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Gold.com from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Gold.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of Gold.com

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Gold.com in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gold.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Gold.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gold.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — GOLD reported $0.91 EPS vs. $0.70 consensus and posted revenue of $6.48B vs. ~$3.41B expected, a sizable top‑line beat that underpins the stock’s rally. Earnings & Revenue Beat

Q4 beat — GOLD reported $0.91 EPS vs. $0.70 consensus and posted revenue of $6.48B vs. ~$3.41B expected, a sizable top‑line beat that underpins the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and target increases — Zacks moved GOLD to “strong‑buy” and other firms (DA Davidson, Northland, Roth MKM) raised ratings or targets this week, boosting demand from momentum and research‑driven buyers. Analyst Coverage

Analyst upgrades and target increases — Zacks moved GOLD to “strong‑buy” and other firms (DA Davidson, Northland, Roth MKM) raised ratings or targets this week, boosting demand from momentum and research‑driven buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend announced — Company declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend (ex‑date Feb 20), which can attract income buyers but is largely priced in. Dividend Notice

Dividend announced — Company declared a $0.20 quarterly dividend (ex‑date Feb 20), which can attract income buyers but is largely priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Increased coverage / sector write‑ups — Several head‑to‑head and sector pieces (e.g., comparisons with peers) raise visibility but are informational rather than clearly catalytic. Peer Coverage

Increased coverage / sector write‑ups — Several head‑to‑head and sector pieces (e.g., comparisons with peers) raise visibility but are informational rather than clearly catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling — CEO Gregory Roberts disclosed sales totaling tens of thousands of shares (e.g., 80,000 shares at ~$63.16), a material reduction in his stake that can be read negatively by the market. CEO SEC Filing

Large insider selling — CEO Gregory Roberts disclosed sales totaling tens of thousands of shares (e.g., 80,000 shares at ~$63.16), a material reduction in his stake that can be read negatively by the market. Negative Sentiment: Multiple director/exec sales — COO Brian Aquilino (10,000 sh), director Jess M. Ravich (multi‑transaction sales including 62,204 sh) and other directors sold shares across Feb. 10–12, reinforcing negative sentiment around insider liquidity events. Insider Trades Summary

Multiple director/exec sales — COO Brian Aquilino (10,000 sh), director Jess M. Ravich (multi‑transaction sales including 62,204 sh) and other directors sold shares across Feb. 10–12, reinforcing negative sentiment around insider liquidity events. Negative Sentiment: Dividend sustainability concern — The announced payout implies a very high payout ratio (~170% reported), raising questions about cash allocation and whether the dividend is sustainable long term. Dividend Analysis

Gold.com Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins. This segment also offers various ancillary services, including financing, storage, consignment, logistics, and various customized financial programs; and designs and produces minted silver products.

Further Reading

