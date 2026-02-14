GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of GN Store Nord in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays raised GN Store Nord from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of GN Store Nord to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GN Store Nord currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GNNDY stock opened at $46.73 on Thursday. GN Store Nord has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.64.

GN Store Nord (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.16). GN Store Nord had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.97%.The company had revenue of $738.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GN Store Nord will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GN Store Nord A/S is a Denmark‐based technology company specializing in intelligent audio solutions. The group operates through two primary business units: GN Hearing, which develops and manufactures advanced hearing aids and associated hearing care technologies, and GN Audio, which produces professional and consumer headsets under the Jabra brand. GN Store Nord’s product portfolio spans digital hearing devices, wireless headsets, speakerphones and earbuds, all designed to enhance communication and improve listening experiences for individuals and enterprises alike.

Under the GN Hearing division, the company offers a range of hearing aids and wireless accessories that leverage digital signal processing, artificial intelligence and direct audio streaming.

