Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF $AUSF Shares Acquired by Sierra Ocean LLC

Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF – Free Report) by 1,709.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,807 shares during the quarter. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sierra Ocean LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF worth $7,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUSF. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000.

Get Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF alerts:

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8%

AUSF stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 4th were paid a $0.3073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF (AUSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks with exposure to value, momentum, and\u002For low volatility factors. Factor exposure is determined by the recent performance of each factor. AUSF was launched on Aug 24, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Adaptive U.S. Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.