Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 45,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.0% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.25 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

