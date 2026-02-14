Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 115,981 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the January 15th total of 78,827 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,833 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 215,833 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.06. 476,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,599. Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.7%. This is an increase from Gabelli Multimedia Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc (NYSE: GGT) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in the common stocks of companies engaged in the multimedia and communications sectors. The trust’s portfolio is concentrated in industries such as cable and satellite television, wireless and wireline telecommunications, radio and broadcasting, print and digital publishing, and internet services. Through selective security selection, Gabelli Multimedia Trust aims to capture growth opportunities driven by evolving content delivery platforms and technological innovation.

Since its initial public offering in December 1987, the trust has been managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC, an affiliate of GAMCO Investors, Inc, under the direction of veteran investors led by Mario J.

