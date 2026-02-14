Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.31 and traded as low as GBX 421.60. Future shares last traded at GBX 421.60, with a volume of 3,477,408 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,280 to GBX 1,235 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Future presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 984.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 518.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 620.09. The stock has a market cap of £382.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50.

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported GBX 124.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Future had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Future plc will post 116.6270784 earnings per share for the current year.

Future declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 4th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Kevin Li Ying sold 7,958 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 531, for a total transaction of £42,256.98. Also, insider Mark Brooker acquired 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 553 per share, for a total transaction of £39,821.53. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,230 shares of company stock worth $9,475,132. 5.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

