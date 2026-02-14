Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Stock Holdings Increased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,598 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,291 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,161 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 84.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 60.2% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 142,941 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 53,698 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Freeport-McMoRan

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane raised its price target on FCX to $75 (from $56) and kept an “outperform” rating — a sizeable lift to upside expectations. Read More.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 219,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,141,558.12. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $9,888,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 3,356,159 shares in the company, valued at $216,975,679.35. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 513,986 shares of company stock worth $32,124,432 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.26.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.3%

FCX stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

