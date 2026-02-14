Freedom Capital Downgrades BP (NYSE:BP) to Strong Sell

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Freedom Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. HSBC cut shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $38.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BP from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

NYSE:BP opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,764.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. BP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.12.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. BP had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 0.03%.The company had revenue of $47.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 337,724 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 37,974 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in BP by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 485,409 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 2,705.2% during the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 57,983 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 55,916 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,849 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 170,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP plc is a British multinational integrated energy company headquartered in London. Originating in the early 20th century as the Anglo-Persian Oil Company, BP has grown into one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, operating across exploration and production, refining and marketing, trading, and a range of low-carbon businesses.

The company’s core activities include upstream exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, midstream and trading operations, and downstream refining, marketing and supply of fuels, lubricants and petrochemicals.

