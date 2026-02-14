Fortis (TSE:FTS) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Fortis from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Fortis from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Fortis from C$76.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.65.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS stock opened at C$77.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$71.89 and a 200-day moving average of C$70.89. The company has a market cap of C$39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.31. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$60.94 and a 52 week high of C$77.59.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.08 billion for the quarter. Fortis had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortis will post 3.3419913 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat — Fortis reported C$0.90 EPS and C$3.08B revenue; commentary pointed to strong regulated utility growth and asset expansion. Fortis beats Q4 earnings expectations

Q4 earnings beat — Fortis reported C$0.90 EPS and C$3.08B revenue; commentary pointed to strong regulated utility growth and asset expansion. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared — C$0.64 per share (annualized yield ~3.3%); ex-dividend date Feb 17, record date Mar 1. Income investors may favor the stock on the payout stability.

Quarterly dividend declared — C$0.64 per share (annualized yield ~3.3%); ex-dividend date Feb 17, record date Mar 1. Income investors may favor the stock on the payout stability. Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its target to C$81 and kept a “buy” rating (largest upside among recent raises). BayStreet.CA

Desjardins raised its target to C$81 and kept a “buy” rating (largest upside among recent raises). Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its target to C$78.50 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued bullish analyst view. BayStreet.CA TickerReport

Raymond James raised its target to C$78.50 and kept an “outperform” rating, signaling continued bullish analyst view. Neutral Sentiment: RBC and Scotiabank raised targets to C$80 (both keep “sector perform”) — modest upside but not full upgrades. BayStreet.CA

RBC and Scotiabank raised targets to C$80 (both keep “sector perform”) — modest upside but not full upgrades. Negative Sentiment: BMO lifted its target to C$77 and maintains a “market perform” rating — the target sits slightly below the recent price, implying limited upside/neutral-to-slightly-negative near term. BayStreet.CA

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S. states, with more than 16,000 miles of high-voltage transmission lines in operation serving a peak load in excess of 23 gigawatts.

