Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Down 7.9% – What’s Next?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. 219,305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £223 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £224.60.

The company has a market capitalization of £16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is £144.31 and its 200-day moving average is £176.22.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

