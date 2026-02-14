Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Trading Down 7.9% – Should You Sell?

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. 219,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLTR shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £224.60.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FLTR

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.11, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of £145.54 and a 200-day moving average price of £177.13.

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.