Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Down 7.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report) fell 7.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,050 and last traded at GBX 9,665.40. 219,305 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 430,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at £104.95.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £271 to £253 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £254 to £244 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £181 to £213 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a £223 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Flutter Entertainment from £202 to £190 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £224.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £144.31 and a 200-day moving average price of £176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.94 billion, a PE ratio of -76.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24.

Flutter Entertainment is the world’s largest online sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognised brands.

