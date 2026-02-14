Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BNP Paribas Exane from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. BNP Paribas Exane currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Fiserv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.97.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.60. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.Fiserv’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman acquired 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,111.73. The trade was a 228.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 14.0% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.6% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. TradFi giant Fiserv builds real-time dollar rails for crypto companies

New product/market expansion — Fiserv launched INDX, a 24/7/365 real-time cash-settlement platform for digital-asset firms that lets crypto companies move USD instantly via an insured custodial account. That broadens Fiserv’s addressable payments/treasury footprint and could drive new fee revenue and deposits. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Fiserv Q4 2025 earnings call transcript

Recent quarterly beat and guidance helped sentiment — Fiserv reported Q4 results that topped estimates and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance (8.00–8.30), supporting the “comeback” narrative investors have been discussing. See the earnings call transcript and coverage explaining why shares jumped. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. BNP Paribas raises PT to $64

Analyst moves are mixed and maintain neutral ratings — BNP Paribas nudged its PT up modestly to $64 (still neutral), while other firms adjusted numbers (see negatives below). These moves so far reflect differing views but no material rating upgrades. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries)

Short-interest data published for February appears anomalous (shows zero shares and 0.0 days cover), so it provides no reliable signal about bearish positioning. Treat that data as likely erroneous. (internal/marketbeat entries) Negative Sentiment: Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. JPMorgan trims PT

Price-target trims from major brokers — JPMorgan lowered its PT to $75 (from $85), B. Riley cut to $72, and Compass Point lowered to $75; all kept “neutral” ratings but the downward PT revisions increase near-term pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Turnaround weighed by ServiceNow AI push and investor lawsuits

Ongoing execution/legal concerns — coverage highlights investor lawsuits and strategic execution risk (including integration and competitive pressures such as ServiceNow’s AI push) that could weigh on sentiment until management demonstrates sustained revenue/earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/company comparisons and commentary — longer-form pieces comparing Fiserv to peers (e.g., PayPal vs. Fiserv comeback discussions) are framing the stock as a turnaround/idea trade rather than an immediate catalyst. PayPal Vs. Fiserv: Which Is The Better Comeback Bet?

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

