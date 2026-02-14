First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and traded as high as $87.72. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 2,694 shares traded.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $1.0769 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. CARZ was launched on May 9, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

