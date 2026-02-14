First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and traded as high as $87.72. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF shares last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 2,694 shares traded.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Stock Up 0.7%
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.27.
First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $1.0769 dividend. This represents a $4.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
About First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. CARZ was launched on May 9, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
