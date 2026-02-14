First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 80,511 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 45,274 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 85,990 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of FXZ traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.60. The stock had a trading volume of 31,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,384. The company has a market cap of $306.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.13 and a 52 week high of $80.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.06 and a 200 day moving average of $64.03.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 813.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 63,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 56,132 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth about $3,080,000. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 568.7% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

