First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and traded as high as $46.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 18,853 shares changing hands.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2%
The stock has a market cap of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
