First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.96 and traded as high as $46.76. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $46.49, with a volume of 18,853 shares changing hands.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $262.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.31.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.6494 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Indivisible Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

