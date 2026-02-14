Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $355.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.87.

Expedia Group stock opened at $212.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.00. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $130.01 and a 12 month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 73.89% and a net margin of 8.78%.The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

In other news, Director Madhumita Moina Banerjee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,328. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.08, for a total transaction of $210,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,108.96. This represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $596,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

