Exelon Corporation (EXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a 5.0% increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Exelon has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Exelon has a dividend payout ratio of 56.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Exelon to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Exelon has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $48.72.

About Exelon

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company’s businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon’s operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

