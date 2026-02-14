Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Downgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold”

Zacks Research lowered shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised shares of Ero Copper to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Ero Copper from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE ERO opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp (NYSE: ERO) is a Canada-based natural resource company focused on the production of copper concentrate from its Brazilian operations. The company’s flagship asset is the Vale do Curaçá mining complex in the state of Bahia, which includes multiple underground mines and a centralized processing facility. Ero Copper’s primary product is copper concentrate, which is sold to smelters and end users around the world.

The Vale do Curaçá complex comprises the Pilar and Surubim underground mines, supported by a fully integrated processing plant.

