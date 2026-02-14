Eric Nowak Sells 12,699 Shares of Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) insider Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $1,994,885.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 43,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,828.81. This represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ARW opened at $155.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.91. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.50 and a 1 year high of $160.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.330 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 2,391.7% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,156,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,832 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,972 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 1,412.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 409,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,115,000 after purchasing an additional 382,385 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 7,460.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,085,000 after purchasing an additional 364,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,739,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,518,000 after purchasing an additional 305,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets have recently pushed bullish coverage — Zacks upgraded ARW (strong-buy) and included it among broker-adored picks, which can attract momentum flows and retail attention. 5 Broker-Adored Stocks

Zacks and other outlets have recently pushed bullish coverage — Zacks upgraded ARW (strong-buy) and included it among broker-adored picks, which can attract momentum flows and retail attention. Positive Sentiment: Technical indicator: ARW printed a 50-day moving average crossover above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), a classic momentum buy signal that can trigger technical buying. Golden cross article

Technical indicator: ARW printed a 50-day moving average crossover above the 200-day (a “golden cross”), a classic momentum buy signal that can trigger technical buying. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals: Q4 results (reported Feb 5) beat EPS and revenue estimates and management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.13–$2.33 — a concrete earnings/guidance beat that underpins investor confidence and justifies higher valuation.

Fundamentals: Q4 results (reported Feb 5) beat EPS and revenue estimates and management set Q1 FY2026 EPS guidance of $2.13–$2.33 — a concrete earnings/guidance beat that underpins investor confidence and justifies higher valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Options and volatility: Implied volatility on ARW options has risen, signaling greater trader uncertainty; that raises hedging costs and can amplify intraday moves (neutral for fundamentals but increases short-term noise). Implied volatility article

Options and volatility: Implied volatility on ARW options has risen, signaling greater trader uncertainty; that raises hedging costs and can amplify intraday moves (neutral for fundamentals but increases short-term noise). Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Two insiders executed large sales on Feb 11 (SVP Carine Lamercie Jean‑Claude sold 4,000 shares at ~$156.65; Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares at ~$157.09). These sizable, disclosed sales (SEC filings) can be read as diversification or profit-taking but often weighs on near-term sentiment. InsiderTrades alert Form 4 (Carine) Form 4 (Nowak)

Insider selling: Two insiders executed large sales on Feb 11 (SVP Carine Lamercie Jean‑Claude sold 4,000 shares at ~$156.65; Eric Nowak sold 12,699 shares at ~$157.09). These sizable, disclosed sales (SEC filings) can be read as diversification or profit-taking but often weighs on near-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/IP risk flagged: TipRanks highlighted newly disclosed legal, regulatory and IP exposures in ARW’s filings — potential liabilities that could pressure sentiment if developments escalate. TipRanks risk disclosure

Regulatory/IP risk flagged: TipRanks highlighted newly disclosed legal, regulatory and IP exposures in ARW’s filings — potential liabilities that could pressure sentiment if developments escalate. Negative Sentiment: Analyst mix: despite some upgrades, aggregate analyst coverage remains mixed with several underweight/reduce recommendations and a consensus target below current trading — that can cap upside if institutional holders trim exposure. Analyst ratings summary

Several research firms recently commented on ARW. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW) is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

