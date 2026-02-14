Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Up 81.1% in January

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 880 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 486 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Equitable Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $16.25 on Friday. Equitable Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.08.
About Equitable Financial
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equitable Financial
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Trump & Musk’s Secret Bet on Silver — Exposed
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.