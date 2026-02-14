Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Short Interest Up 81.1% in January

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 880 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the January 15th total of 486 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EQFN opened at $16.25 on Friday. Equitable Financial has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.08.

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes. It also provides home, home equity, auto, personal, real estate and construction, operating lines of credit, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as equipment financing.

