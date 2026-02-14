Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.07%.

Here are the key takeaways from Electrovaya’s conference call:

Electrovaya reported a strong Q1 FY2026 with $15.5M revenue (+39% YoY), 32.9% gross margin, ~ $2M adjusted EBITDA and ~ $1M net income — the fourth consecutive profitable quarter.

revenue (+39% YoY), gross margin, ~ adjusted EBITDA and ~ net income — the fourth consecutive profitable quarter. The company strengthened its balance sheet via a $28M equity raise, $22.7M cash on hand and EXIM financing (drawn $16.4M of $50M), and has begun Jamestown facility upgrades with cell production targeted late FY2026/early FY2027 (no cell revenue expected in FY2026).

equity raise, cash on hand and EXIM financing (drawn of $50M), and has begun Jamestown facility upgrades with cell production targeted late FY2026/early FY2027 (no cell revenue expected in FY2026). Commercial traction is accelerating across verticals — OEM high‑voltage battery deliveries are scheduled to begin in March 2026 , modular 48V robotics deliveries started in January, and defense engagements expanded to a second application with defense expected to be a meaningful revenue contributor this year.

, modular 48V robotics deliveries started in January, and defense engagements expanded to a second application with defense expected to be a meaningful revenue contributor this year. R&D pipeline advancing — an ultra‑fast Infinity cell targeting ~ 5‑minute charge/discharge and 800‑volt DC energy storage systems are targeted for commercialization in 2027 , solid‑state cell scale‑up begins in April, and a new head of energy storage was hired.

charge/discharge and 800‑volt DC energy storage systems are targeted for commercialization in , solid‑state cell scale‑up begins in April, and a new head of energy storage was hired. Testing of airport ground support equipment with a major U.S. airline is taking longer than initially expected, which could delay larger-scale orders and near-term revenue from that product line.

Electrovaya Price Performance

ELVA stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.69 million, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.36. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Electrovaya this week:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELVA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Electrovaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Electrovaya by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Electrovaya by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Electrovaya by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya is a Canada-based energy storage company that designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery systems and components. The company’s core business revolves around the development of proprietary electrode and cell technologies that deliver high energy density, rapid charge capability and enhanced safety features. Electrovaya’s product portfolio encompasses large-format battery cells, modules, complete battery packs and integrated energy storage systems tailored to industrial, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In the industrial sector, Electrovaya supplies modular battery systems for material-handling equipment such as electric forklifts, automated guided vehicles and airport ground support vehicles.

