Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $15.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 million. Electrovaya had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 7.07%.
Here are the key takeaways from Electrovaya’s conference call:
- Electrovaya reported a strong Q1 FY2026 with $15.5M revenue (+39% YoY), 32.9% gross margin, ~$2M adjusted EBITDA and ~$1M net income — the fourth consecutive profitable quarter.
- The company strengthened its balance sheet via a $28M equity raise, $22.7M cash on hand and EXIM financing (drawn $16.4M of $50M), and has begun Jamestown facility upgrades with cell production targeted late FY2026/early FY2027 (no cell revenue expected in FY2026).
- Commercial traction is accelerating across verticals — OEM high‑voltage battery deliveries are scheduled to begin in March 2026, modular 48V robotics deliveries started in January, and defense engagements expanded to a second application with defense expected to be a meaningful revenue contributor this year.
- R&D pipeline advancing — an ultra‑fast Infinity cell targeting ~5‑minute charge/discharge and 800‑volt DC energy storage systems are targeted for commercialization in 2027, solid‑state cell scale‑up begins in April, and a new head of energy storage was hired.
- Testing of airport ground support equipment with a major U.S. airline is taking longer than initially expected, which could delay larger-scale orders and near-term revenue from that product line.
Electrovaya Price Performance
ELVA stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.69 million, a PE ratio of 64.59 and a beta of 1.36. Electrovaya has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $11.88.
Trending Headlines about Electrovaya
- Positive Sentiment: EPS beat — Electrovaya reported $0.02 EPS vs. the $0.01 consensus, showing an improvement from a loss a year ago which supports near-term profitability expectations. Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and margin improvements reported — adjusted EBITDA and operating cash flow rose materially, and cash on hand increased meaningfully, improving the company’s liquidity profile. Electrovaya Reports Fiscal Year Q1 2026 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic progress highlighted — management described product development (including ultra‑high‑rate charging cell/system work) and other strategic initiatives on the earnings call; these are longer‑term positives but uncertain in near term. Electrovaya Inc (ELVA) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Highlights: Robust Revenue Growth and Strategic …
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings transcript available — provides detail on margin drivers, capex and product roadmap for investors who want to parse management’s tone and forward commentary. Electrovaya (ELVA) Q1 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed analyst expectations — Q1 revenue (~$15.5M) came in below the consensus (~$16.7M), a key reason for the negative market reaction despite the EPS beat. Electrovaya quarterly earnings data
- Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance reaffirmed but sits below consensus — management reiterated guidance of ~$83M in revenue, versus analysts’ ~$84.5M, leaving room for disappointment versus Street expectations. Electrovaya Reports Fiscal Year Q1 2026 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed profitability and balance‑sheet signals — some third‑party summaries highlight declines in certain profitability metrics and rising liabilities/capex, which likely amplified investor caution. Electrovaya Inc. (ELVA) Stock Falls on Q1 2026 Earnings
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ELVA shares. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Electrovaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on Electrovaya
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 223,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 30,353 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Electrovaya by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Electrovaya by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Electrovaya by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.
About Electrovaya
Electrovaya is a Canada-based energy storage company that designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery systems and components. The company’s core business revolves around the development of proprietary electrode and cell technologies that deliver high energy density, rapid charge capability and enhanced safety features. Electrovaya’s product portfolio encompasses large-format battery cells, modules, complete battery packs and integrated energy storage systems tailored to industrial, commercial and utility-scale applications.
In the industrial sector, Electrovaya supplies modular battery systems for material-handling equipment such as electric forklifts, automated guided vehicles and airport ground support vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Electrovaya
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Electrovaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrovaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.