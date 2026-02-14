Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and traded as high as $10.00. Ekso Bionics shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 105,752 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ekso Bionics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EKSO

Ekso Bionics Trading Up 7.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) is a leading developer of wearable bionic exoskeletons designed to enhance human mobility and strength. Headquartered in Richmond, California, the company was founded in 2005 (originally as Berkeley Bionics) and completed its initial public offering in 2014. Its patented robotic systems support both rehabilitation and industrial applications by providing powered, adjustable assistance for a range of movement tasks.

In the medical sector, Ekso Bionics offers externally worn exoskeletons such as the EksoNR and EksoGT, which assist patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury or other neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.