eBay Inc. $EBAY Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,700 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 0.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 36.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 10.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,235 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total transaction of $238,746.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,814. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $58.71 and a one year high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities raised shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $90.00 price objective on eBay in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.66.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

