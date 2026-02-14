EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU) Short Interest Update

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 54,740 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the January 15th total of 30,426 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,450 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBLU. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 407,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Up 0.1%

BBLU traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. The company had a trading volume of 124,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,554. The stock has a market cap of $364.47 million, a P/E ratio of -46.00 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.66.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.