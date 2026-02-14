E3 Lithium (CVE:ETL) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s What Happened

E3 Lithium Limited (CVE:ETL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.07 and last traded at C$1.08. Approximately 50,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 180,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

E3 Lithium Stock Down 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$92.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 12.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

E3 Lithium Company Profile

E3 Lithium Limited engages in the development and extraction of lithium properties in Alberta. The company was formerly known as E3 Metals Corp. and changed its name to E3 Lithium Limited in July 2022. E3 Lithium Limited is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

