Dutch Bros Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 15,707 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 68% compared to the average daily volume of 9,370 call options.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In related news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $35,930,054.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,254.48. This represents a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291 in the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dutch Bros from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.05.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $53.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm had revenue of $443.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Dutch Bros News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Dutch Bros reported an earnings and revenue beat with accelerating comps and strong operating metrics, which sparked the immediate rally. Dutch Bros Q4 Results (Business Wire)

Q4 results beat expectations — Dutch Bros reported an earnings and revenue beat with accelerating comps and strong operating metrics, which sparked the immediate rally. Positive Sentiment: Same-store sales and brand momentum — Management highlighted 7.7% same-store sales growth and rising brand penetration, supporting sustainable sales growth beyond new-store additions. Dutch Bros drives Q4 momentum (NRN)

Same-store sales and brand momentum — Management highlighted 7.7% same-store sales growth and rising brand penetration, supporting sustainable sales growth beyond new-store additions. Positive Sentiment: Aggressive store rollout and M&A to speed market entry — Dutch Bros reiterated accelerated expansion (targeting ~2,029 locations by 2029 and ~181+ new shops in 2026) and recently acquired Clutch Coffee to help enter new markets faster — a growth catalyst for long-term revenue. Dutch Bros growth thesis (Seeking Alpha)

Aggressive store rollout and M&A to speed market entry — Dutch Bros reiterated accelerated expansion (targeting ~2,029 locations by 2029 and ~181+ new shops in 2026) and recently acquired Clutch Coffee to help enter new markets faster — a growth catalyst for long-term revenue. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and price-target momentum — Street buyers and recent analyst notes (e.g., TD Cowen reaffirmation) added conviction after the quarter, helping sentiment and buy-side interest. Dutch Bros stock reaction & analyst notes (Benzinga)

Analyst support and price-target momentum — Street buyers and recent analyst notes (e.g., TD Cowen reaffirmation) added conviction after the quarter, helping sentiment and buy-side interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call buying — Options flow showed a large increase in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning ahead of/after the print (noted in market flow data).

Unusually heavy call buying — Options flow showed a large increase in call purchases, signaling speculative or institutional bullish positioning ahead of/after the print (noted in market flow data). Neutral Sentiment: Guidance and margin outlook are mixed — Management guides for strong revenue (~$2B) but flags margin pressure from coffee input costs and food expansion; the company expects only modest margin contraction (~60 bps), which investors will monitor. Margin/guidance discussion (Seeking Alpha)

Guidance and margin outlook are mixed — Management guides for strong revenue (~$2B) but flags margin pressure from coffee input costs and food expansion; the company expects only modest margin contraction (~60 bps), which investors will monitor. Negative Sentiment: High valuation and execution risk — BROS trades at a rich multiple (P/E well above peers), so upside depends on continued high-single/low-double-digit unit growth and margin stability.

High valuation and execution risk — BROS trades at a rich multiple (P/E well above peers), so upside depends on continued high-single/low-double-digit unit growth and margin stability. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and leverage noted in filings — Recent aggregated insider dispositions and rising liabilities highlighted in data summaries could be a caution for some investors; watch future insider activity and balance-sheet trends. QuiverQuant: Q4 results & insider data

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

