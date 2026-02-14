DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.46.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $52.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at $11,377,343.96. This trade represents a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 186.5% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

