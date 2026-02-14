Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.59 and traded as low as C$19.30. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$19.71, with a volume of 47,276 shares.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dream Unlimited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.00.

The company has a market cap of C$831.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.03, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Dream Unlimited had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of C$114.58 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.9481391 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

DREAM Unlimited Corp is a real estate company. The company’s divisions include Asset management; Stabilized income generating assets; Urban development – Toronto and Ottawa and Western Canada community development. It generates maximum revenue from the Asset Management segment. Its segments are Recurring income and Development.

