Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $117.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $168.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 234.84%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Several research firms have commented on DELL. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $186.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.26.

In other news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total transaction of $9,806,520.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

