DDD Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

DDD Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 99.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,254 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $243.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $246.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 31st. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.28 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 28.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Freedom Capital lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.73.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

