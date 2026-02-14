DA Davidson Lowers Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target to $25.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HOG. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 3.6%

HOG opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $19.33 and a one year high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($1.52). The business had revenue of $496.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.21 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.03%.Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 153.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

